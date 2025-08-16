403
China's GWM Begins Plug-In Hybrid Production In Brazil, Shifting The Country's Auto Industry
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's Great Wall Motors (GWM) is rewriting the rules of Brazil's car business. The company just opened a new factory in Iracemápolis, São Paulo.
It officially became the first to build plug-in hybrid cars in Brazil, joining the ranks of global automakers manufacturing in the country.
Backed by a R$10 ($1.8) billion investment, GWM bought the old Mercedes-Benz plant in 2021 and retooled it to make modern hybrids and diesel vehicles.
The first model, the Haval H6 SUV, will come in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, with further plans for diesel pickups and SUVs. By 2026, GWM plans to roll out flex-fuel hybrids suited to Brazil's ethanol-powered market.
The company is starting small, with 500 staff, but expects up to 1,000 employees by year's end. Its initial output-30,000 units a year-matches its 2025 sales goals, but GWM says it can produce 50,000 cars annually if demand rises.
Most parts will come from China for now, but GWM aims for 35% Brazilian-made components soon, so it can export vehicles tariff-free to neighbors like Argentina and Mexico.
This move is not just about new factories. GWM's partnership with Bosch Brazil to develop engines that run on both gasoline and ethanol taps directly into local know-how, showing a practical approach to using what Brazil already does best.
GWM's Arrival Makes Brazil a Global Auto Battleground
Brazilian officials, including President Lula da Silva, have welcomed the move, hoping it bolsters jobs and brings new technology.
Meanwhile, GWM's arrival signals a competitive shake-up for Japanese, American, and European brands that have long ruled Brazil's hybrid and ethanol car market. Another Chinese giant, BYD , is also building a big hybrid and electric vehicle factory in Bahia.
For Brazil, this is more than a shift on the showroom floor. China is no longer just selling cars to Brazilians-it's moving factories, technology, and supply chains into the country itself.
This deep investment could change who controls the region's car market, who benefits from new jobs, and what kinds of cars reach Latin America's roads.
In short, GWM's local plug-in hybrid launch is about far more than new vehicles-it's a sign of Brazil becoming a battleground for global carmakers and a new center for automotive innovation in the region.
