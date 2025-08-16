403
Zelensky states he is relying on US to pave way for peace
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Kyiv is “counting on America” to help create a pathway toward a fair peace, as the US and Russian presidents prepare for talks in Alaska.
In a statement, Zelenskyy emphasized that the discussions should result in “a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion,” adding that “the necessary steps must be taken by Russia.”
He also reported that Ukrainian forces are strengthening positions in the Pokrovsk sector and other critical areas of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, noting that Russian troops are attempting to secure better political leverage ahead of the meeting. Zelenskyy said the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are “operating very effectively” in Dobropillia, with reinforcements deployed across multiple fronts.
The Ukrainian leader further highlighted plans to develop a contract-based army and secure funding for Defense and Security Forces for 2025–2026, assuring that the military will remain ready “under any circumstances” to defend the country.
Russia has not commented on Zelenskyy’s statement. The Alaska summit is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. local time (1930 GMT) in Anchorage and marks the first encounter between sitting US and Russian presidents since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said that US President Donald Trump had expressed willingness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. Trump has indicated that a peace deal could involve territory exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and warned that Putin could face “very severe consequences” if he does not agree to end the war at the summit.
