Zelenskyy Announces Visiting Washington
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that he will travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on "details regarding ending the killing and the war."
Taking to the American social media platform X, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for the opportunity, stating, "On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation."
This message followed a phone call between the two leaders, which began privately but was later joined by other European officials.
Calling the dialogue "long and substantive," Zelenskyy mentioned that Trump briefed him on his recent engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the main topics addressed during their conversation.
Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to pursuing peace with "maximum effort" and underlined that America's influence continues to play a crucial role in shaping the current circumstances.
He added, "We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia.
Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this."
The Ukrainian head of state also underscored the significance of ongoing European participation "at every stage" to establish dependable security assurances for Ukraine in collaboration with the U.S.
