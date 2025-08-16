403
Helicopter with assistance supplies crashes in Pakistan
(MENAFN) A government helicopter carrying aid supplies went down in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing all five crew members, including two pilots. The crash occurred amid severe weather conditions while the aircraft was delivering assistance to communities hit by devastating rains and flash floods.
Provincial officials confirmed the Mi-17 chopper had been en route to Bajaur, one of the worst-affected districts. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said it crashed "due to bad weather" while carrying relief goods.
Nationwide, flooding and torrential downpours have killed 227 people, with the majority of the casualties—206—reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to local reports. Additional deaths were recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) noted that many people remain missing.
Emergency teams reported that heavy rain and a sudden cloudburst in Bajaur triggered powerful floods that swept away homes. Spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi described the situation as catastrophic, adding that rescue operations remain ongoing.
Authorities have evacuated large numbers of residents from danger zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan as landslides and rising waters continue to threaten villages.
The NDMA has issued a fresh warning of another wave of monsoon rains expected to last until September 10. Officials also highlighted the risk posed by accelerating glacial melt in the northern mountains, which is driving up water levels in rivers and increasing the likelihood of further flooding.
