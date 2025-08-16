403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tottenham Criticizes Racism Targeted at Mathys Tel
(MENAFN) English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday strongly criticized the racist insults targeted at French striker Mathys Tel after the club’s UEFA Super Cup defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
“We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat,” the club wrote on US social media company X’s platform.
Tottenham stated it will cooperate with law enforcement and online platforms to identify and pursue action against the offenders.
“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards — hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views,” the club added.
The episode happened after the match, where Tottenham was beaten 4-3 in a penalty shootout, following a 2-2 tie during regular play.
“We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat,” the club wrote on US social media company X’s platform.
Tottenham stated it will cooperate with law enforcement and online platforms to identify and pursue action against the offenders.
“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards — hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views,” the club added.
The episode happened after the match, where Tottenham was beaten 4-3 in a penalty shootout, following a 2-2 tie during regular play.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment