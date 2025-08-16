Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tottenham Criticizes Racism Targeted at Mathys Tel

2025-08-16 04:41:56
(MENAFN) English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday strongly criticized the racist insults targeted at French striker Mathys Tel after the club’s UEFA Super Cup defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat,” the club wrote on US social media company X’s platform.

Tottenham stated it will cooperate with law enforcement and online platforms to identify and pursue action against the offenders.

“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards — hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views,” the club added.

The episode happened after the match, where Tottenham was beaten 4-3 in a penalty shootout, following a 2-2 tie during regular play.

