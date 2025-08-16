Nation Celebrates Janmashtami With Devotion Seers Call For Love, Harmony

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Sants and seers across India extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, urging everyone to walk the path of love and harmony as taught by Lord Krishna.

The festival, one of the most revered in Hindu tradition, is celebrated annually to mark the birth of Lord Krishna on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. It symbolises devotion, justice, and the triumph of love.

In Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, celebrations began with grandeur and devotion.

Swami Mahendra Das Maharaj, Chairman of Shri Ramakrishna International Janki Vallabh Mandir in Vrindavan, told IANS, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all citizens. Lord Shri Krishna is the supreme playful deity. If there is love, harmony, and devotion among people today, it is largely due to Lord Krishna. Today, in Vrindavan, the Janmashtami festival is being celebrated in a very divine and grand manner at Banke Bihari Temple and Janki Vallabh Temple."

"In Janmabhoomi Mathura, also, grand celebrations are being held on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. This is a joyous occasion for us. Everyone will celebrate it with enthusiasm. The Mahaabhishek of Lord Krishna will also be done with seven types of juices and panchamrit. After this, a grand feast will be offered to Lord Krishna," he added.

Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple has been beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, drawing thousands of devotees who are offering prayers.

Radha-Krishna Leela will be performed at Bhagwat Bhawan Leela Manch inside the Janmabhoomi complex, along with various cultural programs. Nearly 400 artists are set to showcase their performances at temple premises and city squares.

These events are being organised over the weekend by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad and the Tourism Department.

Vrindavan, too, is witnessing elaborate festivities, with streets and temples filled with chanting of 'Hare Krishna' and devotees deeply immersed in spiritual fervour.

Preparations are also complete at Panchmukhi Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik.

Speaking to IANS, National spokesperson of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Bhakti Charan Das Maharaj, said, "Everyone should pray to Lord Krishna on this holy occasion. The program is underway, with everyone participating together. All devotees are taking part collectively."

At ISKCON's Madhuban Ashram in Rishikesh, a grand celebration is planned. The temple idols have been dressed in attire brought from Vrindavan.

Speaking to IANS, Parmanand Das Maharaj, President of Madhuban Ashram, said, "Wishing you a very happy Janmashtami! Janmashtami is being celebrated with great enthusiasm at Madhuban Ashram. It is a divine festival for all of us Sanatanis, as Lord Krishna was born today."

Across India, temples are adorned with flowers, and homes are decorated in preparation for the festivities.

Customs include fasting, visiting temples, offering prayers, and preparing sweets made with milk products. Devotees also engage in devotional singing, recitation of scriptures, and enactments of Krishna's life from the Bhagavata Purana.

Celebrations traditionally continue until midnight, the moment believed to be the divine birth of Lord Krishna, when devotees break their fast with a festive meal, marking the culmination of one of Hinduism's most joyous occasions.