403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian drone hits inhabitant building in Russia
(MENAFN) A series of Ukrainian drone strikes hit residential areas in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don early Thursday, injuring at least 13 people, including two children. Local authorities reported that ten multi-story buildings and several vehicles were damaged, prompting the evacuation of 212 residents to a temporary accommodation center.
Governor Yuri Slyusar shared video footage showing a drone crashing into an apartment building, causing a loud explosion and visible smoke. Additional images revealed shattered glass and damaged balconies. A municipal commission will assess the full extent of the damage once experts finish work at the scene.
Ukrainian forces have recently stepped up long-range drone operations targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia, while Moscow continues precision strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, claiming its attacks avoid civilian areas. The latest strikes occurred just days before the Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, where a potential peace deal for Ukraine is expected to be discussed.
Governor Yuri Slyusar shared video footage showing a drone crashing into an apartment building, causing a loud explosion and visible smoke. Additional images revealed shattered glass and damaged balconies. A municipal commission will assess the full extent of the damage once experts finish work at the scene.
Ukrainian forces have recently stepped up long-range drone operations targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia, while Moscow continues precision strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, claiming its attacks avoid civilian areas. The latest strikes occurred just days before the Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, where a potential peace deal for Ukraine is expected to be discussed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment