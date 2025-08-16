Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian drone hits inhabitant building in Russia


2025-08-16 04:22:30
(MENAFN) A series of Ukrainian drone strikes hit residential areas in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don early Thursday, injuring at least 13 people, including two children. Local authorities reported that ten multi-story buildings and several vehicles were damaged, prompting the evacuation of 212 residents to a temporary accommodation center.

Governor Yuri Slyusar shared video footage showing a drone crashing into an apartment building, causing a loud explosion and visible smoke. Additional images revealed shattered glass and damaged balconies. A municipal commission will assess the full extent of the damage once experts finish work at the scene.

Ukrainian forces have recently stepped up long-range drone operations targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia, while Moscow continues precision strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, claiming its attacks avoid civilian areas. The latest strikes occurred just days before the Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, where a potential peace deal for Ukraine is expected to be discussed.

