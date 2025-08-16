403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taiwanese President calls on unity against aggression on WWII anniversary
(MENAFN) Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te marked the anniversary of the end of World War II on Friday with a call for unity against aggression, warning that the conflict proved "war has no winner."
Reflecting on the devastation of the war, Lai noted that the global conflict took tens of millions of lives. "Peace is priceless," he wrote in a message shared on Facebook. He described the war as “a havoc of history,” explaining that “because of the hegemonic ambitions, extreme ideology, and military expansion of a few dictators, many countries across several continents were caught in ruthless wars; tens of millions of precious lives were sacrificed to resist aggression.”
Elected last year, Lai urged countries that value democracy and stability to stand together. He stressed that the international community “must unite to defeat” any “ambition of expansion and aggression” with firm resolve. He added, “No regime has the right to invade and rob the people of another land of freedom and happiness, no matter any excuse or reason.”
Beijing reacted sharply to the statement, accusing Lai of misusing history for political purposes. Officials said his comments amounted to “an attempt to ‘seek independence through military means’ and ‘by relying on foreign forces.’”
Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, warned: "We sternly warn Lai that any attempt to distort the history of WWII is doomed to fail, any act of challenging the post-war international order will only bring humiliation upon itself, and any plot to split the motherland is nothing but a delusion."
Reflecting on the devastation of the war, Lai noted that the global conflict took tens of millions of lives. "Peace is priceless," he wrote in a message shared on Facebook. He described the war as “a havoc of history,” explaining that “because of the hegemonic ambitions, extreme ideology, and military expansion of a few dictators, many countries across several continents were caught in ruthless wars; tens of millions of precious lives were sacrificed to resist aggression.”
Elected last year, Lai urged countries that value democracy and stability to stand together. He stressed that the international community “must unite to defeat” any “ambition of expansion and aggression” with firm resolve. He added, “No regime has the right to invade and rob the people of another land of freedom and happiness, no matter any excuse or reason.”
Beijing reacted sharply to the statement, accusing Lai of misusing history for political purposes. Officials said his comments amounted to “an attempt to ‘seek independence through military means’ and ‘by relying on foreign forces.’”
Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, warned: "We sternly warn Lai that any attempt to distort the history of WWII is doomed to fail, any act of challenging the post-war international order will only bring humiliation upon itself, and any plot to split the motherland is nothing but a delusion."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment