403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin unveils specifics of Putin-Trump summit
(MENAFN) The upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Friday will address the Ukraine conflict alongside broader security issues, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed. The meeting is set for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, with final preparations underway, including logistical and visa arrangements.
The summit will begin around 11:30 a.m. local time with a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders, followed by talks with their respective delegations over a working lunch. The Russian delegation will include top officials such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Kirill Dmitriev, who has played a key role in Ukraine settlement efforts.
Ushakov emphasized that the main focus will be Ukraine, but discussions will also cover broader peace and security objectives, pressing international and regional issues, and the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. A joint press conference is planned after the talks, and the delegation will return to Russia immediately once negotiations conclude.
The summit will begin around 11:30 a.m. local time with a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders, followed by talks with their respective delegations over a working lunch. The Russian delegation will include top officials such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Kirill Dmitriev, who has played a key role in Ukraine settlement efforts.
Ushakov emphasized that the main focus will be Ukraine, but discussions will also cover broader peace and security objectives, pressing international and regional issues, and the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. A joint press conference is planned after the talks, and the delegation will return to Russia immediately once negotiations conclude.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment