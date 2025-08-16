Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin unveils specifics of Putin-Trump summit

Kremlin unveils specifics of Putin-Trump summit


2025-08-16 04:20:37
(MENAFN) The upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Friday will address the Ukraine conflict alongside broader security issues, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed. The meeting is set for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, with final preparations underway, including logistical and visa arrangements.

The summit will begin around 11:30 a.m. local time with a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders, followed by talks with their respective delegations over a working lunch. The Russian delegation will include top officials such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Kirill Dmitriev, who has played a key role in Ukraine settlement efforts.

Ushakov emphasized that the main focus will be Ukraine, but discussions will also cover broader peace and security objectives, pressing international and regional issues, and the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. A joint press conference is planned after the talks, and the delegation will return to Russia immediately once negotiations conclude.

MENAFN16082025000045015687ID1109935904

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search