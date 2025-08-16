Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-16 04:18:42
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday left at least 13 people injured, local officials reported. Governor Yury Slyusar announced the assault on his Telegram channel, stating that emergency teams were responding to damaged residential buildings. Two people sustained serious injuries, while 11 others were hospitalized, with updates on victims expected soon.

Rostov Mayor Aleksandr Skryabin said affected residents were evacuated to a temporary shelter at a nearby school, and a local state of emergency has been declared.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have stepped up long-range drone operations targeting both residential areas and critical infrastructure across Russia. Moscow has retaliated with high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites, emphasizing that civilian areas are not targeted.

Russian air defense units regularly intercept large numbers of drones, yet falling debris continues to cause injuries, property damage, and service disruptions. The attacks come amid mounting pressure on Kiev, both domestically and internationally, to pursue a negotiated settlement with Moscow.

