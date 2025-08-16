403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian, Russian FMs to meet in Moscow
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Moscow next week to hold high-level discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. The talks, set for August 21, will cover bilateral cooperation and collaboration on major international issues.
Jaishankar will also participate in the 26th session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, the main mechanism for monitoring progress across sectors. The commission last met in November 2024 in India, chaired by Jaishankar and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
Since 2022, India and Russia have strengthened economic ties, with Moscow becoming New Delhi’s principal energy supplier. Bilateral trade reached an estimated $66 billion in 2024, with a goal of $100 billion by 2030. Jaishankar’s visit follows a trip by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who met President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials last week.
President Putin is expected to visit India later this year for the annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a recent phone call, the two leaders discussed developments in the Ukraine peace process, ahead of Putin’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.
Jaishankar will also participate in the 26th session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, the main mechanism for monitoring progress across sectors. The commission last met in November 2024 in India, chaired by Jaishankar and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
Since 2022, India and Russia have strengthened economic ties, with Moscow becoming New Delhi’s principal energy supplier. Bilateral trade reached an estimated $66 billion in 2024, with a goal of $100 billion by 2030. Jaishankar’s visit follows a trip by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who met President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials last week.
President Putin is expected to visit India later this year for the annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a recent phone call, the two leaders discussed developments in the Ukraine peace process, ahead of Putin’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment