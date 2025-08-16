Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump To 'Think About' Tariffs On Russian Oil Buyers In 'Two Or Three Weeks'

2025-08-16 04:15:14
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will not have to think of retaliatory tariffs on countries buying Russian oil right now but may have to "in two or three weeks."

Trump has threatened sanctions on Moscow and secondary sanctions on countries that buy its oil if no moves are made to end the war in Ukraine. China and India are the top two buyers of Russian oil.

The president last week imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing its continued imports of Russian oil. However, Trump has not taken similar action against China.

He was asked by Fox News' Sean Hannity if he was now considering such action against Beijing after he and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to produce an agreement to resolve or pause Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"Well, because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now. I think, you know, the meeting went very well."

Chinese President Xi Jinping's slowing economy will suffer if Trump follows through on a promise to ramp up Russia-related sanctions and tariffs.

