Modi cautions Pakistan over ‘nuclear blackmail’
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that India will no longer tolerate “nuclear blackmail” amid alleged threats from Islamabad. Speaking during his Independence Day address at Delhi’s Red Fort, Modi referred to reports quoting Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, who reportedly claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal could “take half the world down.” Modi emphasized that the Indian armed forces are fully prepared to respond on their own terms if provoked.
He lauded India’s military actions during the recent four-day confrontation with Pakistan, known as Operation Sindoor, describing the impact as unprecedented. Modi also criticized the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “unjust and one-sided,” and asserted that Indian farmers have the right to access water from the Indus River and its tributaries.
In response, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned India’s suspension of the treaty in May, warning that any attempt to restrict Pakistan’s water resources would elicit a severe response. The escalating rhetoric highlights continuing tensions between the two South Asian neighbors over security and resource disputes.
