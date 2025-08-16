Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France denounces Israel for destruction of school under construction in Palestine

France denounces Israel for destruction of school under construction in Palestine


2025-08-16 04:13:56
(MENAFN) France has condemned Israel for tearing down a school that was under construction in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. The project was being built with support from the French Development Agency in partnership with the European Union.

"France strongly condemns the destruction by Israeli authorities of a school under construction in the northern West Bank, funded by the French Development Agency in cooperation with the European Union. We are demanding accountability from the Israeli authorities for this demolition," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Officials noted that this marks the second time a French-backed initiative in the region has been destroyed, following the earlier demolition of the Al-Bustan community center in East Jerusalem.

MENAFN16082025000045017281ID1109935885

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search