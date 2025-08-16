403
France denounces Israel for destruction of school under construction in Palestine
(MENAFN) France has condemned Israel for tearing down a school that was under construction in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. The project was being built with support from the French Development Agency in partnership with the European Union.
"France strongly condemns the destruction by Israeli authorities of a school under construction in the northern West Bank, funded by the French Development Agency in cooperation with the European Union. We are demanding accountability from the Israeli authorities for this demolition," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Officials noted that this marks the second time a French-backed initiative in the region has been destroyed, following the earlier demolition of the Al-Bustan community center in East Jerusalem.
