Moscow Department of Transport unveils new ‘Marhaban, Moskva’ initiative
(MENAFN) RT Arabic and the Moscow Department of Transport have unveiled a new initiative, ‘Marhaban, Moskva’ (‘Hello, Moscow!’), to make the city more welcoming for tourists from the Middle East and North Africa. The campaign features visually striking posters at central bus and tram stops, combining Russian cultural symbols, like matryoshka dolls painted in Khokhloma style, with Arabic icons such as the dallah, a symbol of Eastern hospitality.
Visitors can scan links on the posters to access a dedicated section on the RT Arabic website offering guides for navigating Moscow, recommended transport routes, and information on local events. Additionally, a special edition of Troika transport cards has been released, reflecting the campaign’s Russian-Arabic design.
Maya Manna, head of RT Arabic, emphasized the goal of making Moscow accessible and enjoyable for Arabic speakers, while Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov highlighted the city’s efforts to ease travel for international visitors. The campaign coincides with preparations for the Russia-Arab World Summit in October 2025 and will run through the end of the summer season.
