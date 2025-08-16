Invest Bank's AED 1.65 Bn Losses Still Weigh Heavily

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Accumulated losses at Abu Dhabi-listed Invest Bank stand at AED 1.653 billion, equivalent to 51.6 per cent of its paid-up capital, slightly down from AED 1.69 billion reported in March 2025. The losses originate from legacy impairments dating back to the first quarter of 2018 and continue to erode the lender's financial position.

The bank has launched efforts to stabilise its financial health by de-risking its balance sheet. At the same time, the Government of Sharjah, as the major shareholder, has injected capital aimed at bolstering liquidity-a strategic move that aims to shore up the bank's resilience.

Looking back, Invest Bank reported more severe accumulated losses in earlier years. At the end of 2019, those losses amounted to AED 2.21 billion, roughly 70 per cent of capital-a stark contrast to the current levels. By the third quarter of 2022, the accumulated losses were AED 2.16 billion, or about 68.2 per cent of capital, largely due to persistent non-performing loans. In response, the bank implemented remediation measures, writing off AED 2.10 billion in accumulated losses by September 2023, bringing the ratio down to approximately 20 per cent of capital. That period also saw a significant share capital increase.

Combined, these figures reveal a notable, though gradual, trajectory of improvement-from 70 per cent of capital in 2019, easing to 20 per cent by late 2023, before creeping back up to 51.6 per cent in the year through March 2025.

The strategic role of the Government of Sharjah remains pivotal. Following its initial 50.07 per cent stake in 2019-acquired via a substantial capital injection-the emirate later transferred roughly 20.48 per cent of its shares to the Sharjah Social Security Fund at the end of December 2024, retaining around 70.06 per cent ownership. This shareholder reorganisation suggests an internal shift in governance structure, while financial backing continues.

Invest Bank is navigating a complex path of recovery. Its efforts to de-risk and recapitalise, combined with consistent shareholder support, offer a cautious optimism. But the level of accumulated losses still significantly exceeds capital, and ongoing remediation will be critical to restore full financial stability.

