S-Africa, Iran to strengthen army relations
(MENAFN) South Africa and Iran have agreed to enhance bilateral military ties following high-level defense talks in Tehran. South African National Defense Force commander General Rudzani Maphwanya met with Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who highlighted the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and offered to share Iran’s expertise with South Africa.
Mousavi emphasized that Iran’s armed forces possess significant military, technical, and industrial capabilities that could be leveraged in partnership to advance mutual national interests and bolster regional and global security. Iranian Major General Amir Hatami also noted the ideological alignment between the two countries, citing South Africa’s recent ICJ case against Israel over Gaza as an example of shared solidarity.
General Maphwanya recognized Iran’s historical support for South Africa during the apartheid era, which helped establish enduring ties. The two nations have maintained embassies in each other’s capitals and recently expanded cooperation in energy and defense, with South Africa supporting Iran’s accession to BRICS in 2024.
