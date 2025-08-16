Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S-Africa, Iran to strengthen army relations

S-Africa, Iran to strengthen army relations


2025-08-16 04:05:45
(MENAFN) South Africa and Iran have agreed to enhance bilateral military ties following high-level defense talks in Tehran. South African National Defense Force commander General Rudzani Maphwanya met with Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who highlighted the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and offered to share Iran’s expertise with South Africa.

Mousavi emphasized that Iran’s armed forces possess significant military, technical, and industrial capabilities that could be leveraged in partnership to advance mutual national interests and bolster regional and global security. Iranian Major General Amir Hatami also noted the ideological alignment between the two countries, citing South Africa’s recent ICJ case against Israel over Gaza as an example of shared solidarity.

General Maphwanya recognized Iran’s historical support for South Africa during the apartheid era, which helped establish enduring ties. The two nations have maintained embassies in each other’s capitals and recently expanded cooperation in energy and defense, with South Africa supporting Iran’s accession to BRICS in 2024.

MENAFN16082025000045015687ID1109935797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search