Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Close, US President Says

2025-08-16 04:01:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US President Donald Trump said today that he believes a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war is very close, stressing that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky now bears the responsibility to advance this process.
In remarks to Fox News following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump explained that the burden now rests on Zelensky to build on yesterday's summit and ensure that an agreement is reached to end Russia's military campaign, which has been ongoing in Ukraine for three years. He emphasized that Zelensky must take the lead, while also noting that European countries should contribute in some capacity. Trump added that if there is another meeting, he would attend.
He also said that Ukraine needs to be ready to agree, though there is a chance it might not. He urged Zelensky to strike a deal and revealed that Zelensky and Putin are expected to hold their own meeting soon in an attempt to reach a ceasefire.
Trump noted that his negotiations with Putin covered issues such as NATO, security arrangements, and territorial matters, which he described as very straightforward.
The US and Russian presidents had met yesterday, Friday, at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Base in Alaska to discuss ways to stop the war between Moscow and Kyiv. Both leaders described their talks as highly productive

