Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
British troops in Kenya breaking sex worker prohibition

British troops in Kenya breaking sex worker prohibition


2025-08-16 04:01:05
(MENAFN) An internal investigation has revealed that British soldiers stationed at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) base in Nanyuki continue to engage in transactional sex, despite a 2022 UK Ministry of Defence ban on paying for sex abroad. The probe, covering July 2022 to late 2024, identified 35 suspected cases, with the practice described as occurring at a “low or moderate” level.

The inquiry follows longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct by British personnel in Kenya, including the 2012 murder of Agnes Wanjiru. UK Chief of General Staff Gen. Roly Walker condemned the behavior, emphasizing that sexual exploitation and abuse have no place in the British Army.

The British military has committed to implementing the report’s recommendations, while Kenyan investigators are pursuing a separate investigation into broader allegations of misconduct by BATUK personnel.

MENAFN16082025000045015687ID1109935779

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search