403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British troops in Kenya breaking sex worker prohibition
(MENAFN) An internal investigation has revealed that British soldiers stationed at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) base in Nanyuki continue to engage in transactional sex, despite a 2022 UK Ministry of Defence ban on paying for sex abroad. The probe, covering July 2022 to late 2024, identified 35 suspected cases, with the practice described as occurring at a “low or moderate” level.
The inquiry follows longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct by British personnel in Kenya, including the 2012 murder of Agnes Wanjiru. UK Chief of General Staff Gen. Roly Walker condemned the behavior, emphasizing that sexual exploitation and abuse have no place in the British Army.
The British military has committed to implementing the report’s recommendations, while Kenyan investigators are pursuing a separate investigation into broader allegations of misconduct by BATUK personnel.
The inquiry follows longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct by British personnel in Kenya, including the 2012 murder of Agnes Wanjiru. UK Chief of General Staff Gen. Roly Walker condemned the behavior, emphasizing that sexual exploitation and abuse have no place in the British Army.
The British military has committed to implementing the report’s recommendations, while Kenyan investigators are pursuing a separate investigation into broader allegations of misconduct by BATUK personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment