6 Afghan Bodybuilders To Compete In Asian C'ship Thailand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (ABFF) has announced that six members of the national team will participate in the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Thailand.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, the ABFF said the athletes will compete in the 57th edition of the championships and are scheduled to depart for Thailand on Monday.

The six athletes representing Afghanistan are Naib Mubarez, Waisuddin Noori, Yaser Samir Ahsan, Baitullah Jadran, Haroon Soltani and Milad Mirzada.

According to the federation, the athletes will cover their expenses personally.

The 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships will commence in Thailand two days later.

The announcement follows a recent competition in Kabul, held to select top players for the national team, in which 54 athletes were chosen across various weight categories.

