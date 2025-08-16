Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 200 Dead As Flash Floods Ravage KP

Over 200 Dead As Flash Floods Ravage KP


2025-08-16 04:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 200 people have lost their lives following rain-induced flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), media reports said on Saturday.

Since late June, monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country, particularly in KP and northern regions, triggering deadly floods, landslides, and widespread displacement, especially in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

According to Dawn, dozens of houses and schools in the districts of Swat, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Dir, Batagram, and Mansehra were destroyed or partially damaged, while large parts of Swat experienced power outages due to damaged poles and transformers.

Rescue teams evacuated over 2,000 people, including 300 school students, to safety in Buner.

Several villages and the Pir Baba market were submerged, and stranded tourists were rescued in Mansehra. Authorities have prohibited entry into some valleys due to dangerous conditions.

So far, over 200 people have died as a result of the floods. Additionally, an Mi-17 helicopter crashed during a rescue operation, killing five crew members. The state government has declared a day of public mourning in their honor.

hz/sa

MENAFN16082025000174011037ID1109935772

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search