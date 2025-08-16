Over 200 Dead As Flash Floods Ravage KP

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 200 people have lost their lives following rain-induced flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), media reports said on Saturday.

Since late June, monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country, particularly in KP and northern regions, triggering deadly floods, landslides, and widespread displacement, especially in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

According to Dawn, dozens of houses and schools in the districts of Swat, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Dir, Batagram, and Mansehra were destroyed or partially damaged, while large parts of Swat experienced power outages due to damaged poles and transformers.

Rescue teams evacuated over 2,000 people, including 300 school students, to safety in Buner.

Several villages and the Pir Baba market were submerged, and stranded tourists were rescued in Mansehra. Authorities have prohibited entry into some valleys due to dangerous conditions.

So far, over 200 people have died as a result of the floods. Additionally, an Mi-17 helicopter crashed during a rescue operation, killing five crew members. The state government has declared a day of public mourning in their honor.

