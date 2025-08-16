Jaghatu Farmers Struggle Amid Drought, Water Crisis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): Some residents and farmers in Jaghatu district of central Maidan Wardak province say severe drought has destroyed their crops and left them struggling for water. They are urging the government to build dams to address the crisis.

A farmer from Batawaki village told Pajhwok Afghan News that areas including Gandqol, Gul Dara, Didani, Sorsang, Ozbah, and surrounding villages have been hit hard by the drought.

“In Jaghatu, water sources have dried up, even ponds have run dry. This year, our green wheat withered due to lack of water,” he said, adding that residents are also facing difficulty accessing drinking water.

Haji Abdullah Gul, a farmer from Akhtar Babakhel village, said their wheat fields, orchards and other crops have completely failed this year due to water shortages.

He noted that Jaghatu has been affected more severely than other districts in Maidan Wardak, with groundwater levels dropping up to 150 meters.

“Wells dug to 150 meters only yield a small trickle of water, enough for drinking but insufficient for farming,” he explained.

Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Obatali village, said the canal irrigation systems have dried up, pond levels have fallen and crops have been destroyed.

Farmers warn that if the drought continues, thousands of households may be forced to leave the area. They are calling on the Islamic Emirate to construct dams in Gandqol and Gorbat, where surveys have already been conducted.

They say that building these dams would not only prevent floods but also raise groundwater levels and support farming and livestock.

Dr. Masood Pashtun, a university professor and environmental expert, emphasized Afghanistan's reliance on agriculture, which provides livelihoods for many citizens.

He said that water shortages have affected multiple provinces for years, but solutions exist, and the government must act urgently.

Dr. Pashtun recommended constructing the previously surveyed dams and seeking assistance from charitable organizations and international communities, noting that dam construction can mitigate the effects of drought.

Local officials acknowledged the water shortage and farmers' concerns, confirming that the issues have been communicated to the central government.

Mawlawi Mohammad Halim, head of Maidan Wardak's Department of Water and Energy, said,“People in Jaghatu have been severely affected by drought. We have discussed the matter with the Ministry of Energy and Water. While it is not possible to fully address the problem this year, there is hope for next year.”

He also urged international aid organizations to provide assistance to the district.

Climate change, its impacts on Afghanistan

The climate situation is changing rapidly. In some regions, this causes drought, while in others, it triggers severe storms, rainfall, and floods.

Afghanistan emits very little (0.19%) of global greenhouse gases, yet reports rank it fourth among countries most affected by the climate crisis.

The situation has severely impacted the agricultural sector, which remains the primary source of livelihood for nearly 80% of Afghans. Untimely rains and floods related to climate change continue to cause crop losses and reduced yields.

sa