403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PBS Implements Major Budget Cuts
(MENAFN) The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in the United States is slashing its financial plan by 21% in response to diminished government support, according to a report from a news agency published on Friday.
This reduction was sanctioned on Wednesday by PBS’ governing board, which also decided to decrease the financial contributions required from regional affiliates by $35 million.
Due to this decision, PBS anticipates lower income from its partner stations, many of which are already grappling with their own fiscal challenges.
This development comes after Congress enacted legislation last month that cut approximately $1 billion in financial aid for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a nonprofit organization that backs public media platforms, including NPR and PBS.
PBS has borne a larger brunt of these funding cutbacks compared to NPR, largely because it has traditionally relied more on CPB assistance.
Additionally, it lost $23 million in support from the Education Department, which was previously dedicated to programming for children.
The specific consequences of these financial cutbacks on PBS’ routine activities are still uncertain, though job reductions are anticipated.
Earlier this month, the CPB disclosed that it will shut down its operations due to the loss of its funding, with the majority of its roles concluding by the end of the current fiscal year on September 30.
This reduction was sanctioned on Wednesday by PBS’ governing board, which also decided to decrease the financial contributions required from regional affiliates by $35 million.
Due to this decision, PBS anticipates lower income from its partner stations, many of which are already grappling with their own fiscal challenges.
This development comes after Congress enacted legislation last month that cut approximately $1 billion in financial aid for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a nonprofit organization that backs public media platforms, including NPR and PBS.
PBS has borne a larger brunt of these funding cutbacks compared to NPR, largely because it has traditionally relied more on CPB assistance.
Additionally, it lost $23 million in support from the Education Department, which was previously dedicated to programming for children.
The specific consequences of these financial cutbacks on PBS’ routine activities are still uncertain, though job reductions are anticipated.
Earlier this month, the CPB disclosed that it will shut down its operations due to the loss of its funding, with the majority of its roles concluding by the end of the current fiscal year on September 30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment