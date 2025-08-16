Mass Grave Row: K'taka Govt Backs Dharmasthala, Will Take Action Against Those Who Misled, Says Minister Hebbalkar

MENAFN - IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 16 (IANS) In the wake of the politics and controversy surrounding the issue, the Karnataka government on Saturday reiterated that it stands firmly with the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre and assured that action will be taken against those who misled the government in this regard.

Speaking to the media in Udupi on Saturday, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said,“Our government stands with Dharmasthala. The unknown complainant is narrating hundreds of fictitious stories. We will not spare those who misled the government.”

“Dharmasthala is a sacred place. Attempts are being made to defame it. Despite the excavation of burial sites one after another, nothing substantial has been found. The government will always stand with Dharmasthala,” she added.

“A bundle of lies was propagated on social media about the temple town. Later, the BJP picked up the allegations and is now shedding crocodile tears. The matter was discussed at both national and international levels. Those who indulged in defaming Dharmasthala will be punished,” Hebbalkar stated.

“The investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is progressing. Many have been levelling accusations and attacking the government. To put an end to speculations and allegations, Home Minister G. Parameshwara constituted the SIT. The issue was raked up deliberately, and it should end now,” she said.

“Let the BJP make claims on hundreds of issues. The party is behind the unknown complainant and the masked man. The SIT has been formed to put an end to all the drama surrounding this matter. I am a devotee of Lord Manjunatha. I have unflinching faith in the sacred Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre. I fully endorse the statement of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar,” Hebbalkar added.

“The government is committed and concerned. Dharmasthala is a place where 'Dharma' is upheld. Let all actions that bring disrepute to Dharmasthala come to an end,” she stated.

She also urged that justice should be delivered in the Sowjanya murder case and in other cases reported from Dharmasthala.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated on Friday that action will be initiated against those who indulged in carrying out propaganda against the Hindu pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala in the alleged mass grave case.

“The government is considering taking action against those who have lied and spread misinformation in connection with the Dharmasthala case,” he had announced.

Dy CM Shivakumar said,“This is not a matter for or against Dharmasthala. All procedures must be carried out lawfully. I have observed Dharmasthala very closely. I have faith and confidence in the devotion, reverence, and practices there. I believe that in the coming days, the investigation will reveal the conspiracy that took place. Regarding this matter, our Home Minister G. Parameshwara will present the facts before the state by responding in the Assembly.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP unit launched the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign on Saturday morning to counter the alleged conspiracy surrounding the mass grave case. The campaign was flagged off at the Nelamangala toll on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

In a major development, on July 11, the unidentified complainant in the case, who is a lower caste Hindu, had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village. He appeared before a court in Karnataka's Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

The man gave his statement before Principal Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate.

The development has sparked a major controversy.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence. Even as 17 burial sites were excavated, the authorities could not find any strong evidence.

Retired Supreme Court judges and activists demanded a SIT probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the High Court into the shocking case, allegedly involving many women, girls and destitute men.

While the state government has followed the rule of law and allowed a probe into the alleged mass murders, the Opposition BJP has accused it of giving in to anti-Hindu forces and demanded an interim report from the Home Minister.