Moscow reaffirms to Sahel nations security backing
(Russia has pledged to assist Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in combating terrorism and armed groups destabilizing the Sahel, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. The announcement followed the first consultations between Moscow and the member countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), where Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov highlighted the ongoing threats from terrorist and illegal armed groups in the region.Belousov emphasized Moscow’s support for strengthening security, protecting territorial integrity, and safeguarding sovereignty. The meeting was described as a key forum to explore enhanced defense cooperation between Russia and the AES.The Sahel has faced a decade-long jihadist insurgency, beginning in northern Mali in 2012 and spreading to Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. The conflict has triggered political instability, coups, and mass displacement, leading the three nations to deepen military ties with Russia after ending security partnerships with former allies, including the US and France.A memorandum of understanding was signed during the consultations, formalizing the expansion of defense collaboration. Malian Defense Minister Sadio Camara, speaking for the AES, called the inaugural meeting a reflection of the alliance’s shared commitment to strengthening strategic security partnerships with Moscow.
