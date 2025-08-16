Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DC Leaders Oppose Federal Command

2025-08-16 03:42:51
(MENAFN) Municipal leaders in the nation’s capital swiftly opposed a national directive that appointed an “emergency” head of police and granted him comprehensive control over Washington’s law enforcement, intensifying the standoff between local leadership and President Donald Trump’s efforts at a federal intervention.

Pam Bondi, the US attorney general, issued the order on Thursday, compelling Washington, DC’s mayor and police leadership to acknowledge Terry Cole, chief of the Drug Enforcement Agency, as the city’s “emergency police commissioner” and to hand over full operational control during the federal government’s disputed intervention.

The action drew immediate rebuke from Muriel Bowser, the city’s mayor, and Brian Schwalb, its top legal officer, who pledged to challenge the mandate, according to a news agency.

Bondi’s directive also officially initiated federal oversight of the DC police force and instructed local authorities to discontinue the capital’s sanctuary city measures.

Sanctuary city measures reduce collaboration between municipal law enforcement or public offices and national immigration agencies.

“There is no statute that conveys the District’s personnel authority to a federal official," Bowser asserted, voicing one of the initial major objections to Trump’s intervention in the governance of DC’s law enforcement.

