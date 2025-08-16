Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN declines parallel government in Sudan

2025-08-16 03:41:17
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council has condemned Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for establishing a parallel governing authority in areas under their control. Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in violent clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), both competing for power amid a stalled civilian transition.

In a statement, the UN reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, urging both sides to resume negotiations for a lasting ceasefire and political resolution. The statement also referenced Resolution 2736 (2024), which calls on the RSF to lift its siege of El Fasher and halt hostilities in the region, where famine and severe food insecurity are escalating.

The RSF-aligned Sudan Founding Alliance recently named RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to head a 15-member presidential council, prompting condemnation from the African Union, Arab League, and Saudi Arabia. These bodies warned that the rival government could worsen the ongoing civil war and threaten regional stability.

The SAF denounced the move as a deceptive power grab by the RSF, while the Arab League described it as a direct challenge to the will of the Sudanese people.

