Japanese Premier Commits to Peace on WWII Anniversary
(MENAFN) On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed that Japan would not return to the path of conflict, expressing “remorse” over World War II.
Delivering a speech during a remembrance ceremony in Tokyo to honor those who perished in the war, Ishiba emphasized the importance of passing on the "painful" experiences of the war to the next generations, especially as eyewitnesses grow older, as reported by a news agency headquartered in Tokyo.
"We should never repeat the devastation of war. We will never ever make a mistake in choosing the path to take," Ishiba declared at the Nippon Budokan hall.
Ishiba is the first Japanese prime minister since 2012 to use the term “remorse” at this annual remembrance event, although he did not explicitly mention Japan's military actions in Asia during the war.
Emperor Naruhito, along with Empress Masako, also conveyed "deep remorse" during the memorial, underscoring that such a tragedy must never happen again.
Roughly 3,400 relatives of the deceased attended the event, paying tribute to the 3.1 million Japanese lives lost in the war, including those killed in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States.
During commemorations last week marking eight decades since the nuclear bombings, Ishiba advocated for Japan’s efforts to contribute to a world devoid of atomic weapons and nuclear warfare.
Additionally, Ishiba made a ritual offering to the contentious Yasukuni Shrine on the WWII anniversary, while Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited the site and joined others gathered there.
