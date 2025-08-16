403
Hungary criticizes Ukraine over main pipeline assault
(MENAFN) Hungary has criticized Ukraine following a drone attack on Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline, a crucial supply route to several EU countries, warning that the strike threatened its energy security. The pipeline, one of the world’s longest, carries crude oil over 4,000 km from Russia and Kazakhstan to refineries in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and Slovakia.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on X that Ukrainian drones targeted a major distribution station in Russia’s Bryansk Region, including the Unecha hub. He called the strike “outrageous,” emphasizing Hungary’s reliance on Druzhba for energy and noting that Hungary is a key electricity supplier to Ukraine. Szijjarto urged Kiev to cease endangering Hungary’s energy infrastructure in a conflict Hungary is not involved in.
Ukraine confirmed the attack on the pumping station, while Russia has yet to comment. The incident follows previous Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, including the Druzhba system and Turkey’s TurkStream pipeline, which Russia has condemned as terrorism.
