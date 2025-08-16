403
Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Resolution on Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reported on Friday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, was "very productive," although the summit ended without a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Following their discussions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, the two leaders addressed the media in a brief joint press conference. Trump stated that while the two had made some headway and found agreement on "many points," no final agreement on Ukraine was reached.
Putin, for his part, confirmed that the security of Ukraine should be safeguarded and highlighted that the dialogue with Trump could lay the groundwork for a peaceful resolution in the region.
In a public address lasting just over 10 minutes, both leaders underscored the progress made in their direct talks, though no tangible deal emerged from the discussions.
The Russian president characterized the negotiations as taking place in a "constructive atmosphere of mutual respect," adding that such a personal meeting between the two leaders was "long overdue."
"Everything that's happening is a tragedy for us and a terrible wound," Putin remarked, reiterating Russia's genuine desire to bring the conflict to an end. He emphasized the need to address the "primary causes" of the crisis, while also warning both Ukraine and European nations not to "throw a wrench in the works."
Trump, reflecting on the summit, described it as "extremely productive" and stated that "great progress" had been made during the roughly three-hour meeting, the first face-to-face discussion between the two presidents since 2021.
