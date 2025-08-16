Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU vows to keep Russian sanctions

EU vows to keep Russian sanctions


2025-08-16 03:33:58
(MENAFN) The European Union has reaffirmed its stance on maintaining sanctions against Russia, dismissing media reports suggesting they might be eased in exchange for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The EU, which recently implemented its 18th sanctions package after extensive deliberations, is already preparing a 19th package expected next month.

Deputy Commission Spokesperson Arianna Podesta called the reports “pure speculation” and emphasized that the bloc will continue to pressure Russia. Earlier reports claimed EU members were considering a phased rollback of sanctions if a complete ceasefire were achieved.

Moscow has criticized Western sanctions as a “double-edged sword” and claims it has built some immunity to them. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged further pressure on Russia ahead of the Alaska summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, where the Ukraine conflict is expected to dominate discussions. Russia has signaled willingness to negotiate an end to hostilities, stressing that any deal must address the conflict’s root causes and the status of territories that have joined Russia.

MENAFN16082025000045015687ID1109935750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search