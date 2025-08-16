403
EU vows to keep Russian sanctions
(MENAFN) The European Union has reaffirmed its stance on maintaining sanctions against Russia, dismissing media reports suggesting they might be eased in exchange for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The EU, which recently implemented its 18th sanctions package after extensive deliberations, is already preparing a 19th package expected next month.
Deputy Commission Spokesperson Arianna Podesta called the reports “pure speculation” and emphasized that the bloc will continue to pressure Russia. Earlier reports claimed EU members were considering a phased rollback of sanctions if a complete ceasefire were achieved.
Moscow has criticized Western sanctions as a “double-edged sword” and claims it has built some immunity to them. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged further pressure on Russia ahead of the Alaska summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, where the Ukraine conflict is expected to dominate discussions. Russia has signaled willingness to negotiate an end to hostilities, stressing that any deal must address the conflict’s root causes and the status of territories that have joined Russia.
