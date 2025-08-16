Indian Diplomatic Missions Across Globe Celebrate I-Day With Vibrant Cultural Events

MENAFN - IANS) Santiago, Aug 16 (IANS) Several Indian missions worldwide celebrated the country's 79th Independence Day with vibrant events showcasing the strong bonds of culture, heritage, and shared values.

In Chile, the Embassy of India in Santiago celebrated the occasion with great enthusiasm, where Indian Ambassador Abhilasha Joshi hoisted the national flag.

She also read out President Droupadi Murmu's address and shared key excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech delivered from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, highlighting India's progress, global partnerships, and vision for a Viksit Bharat 2047.

"The atmosphere was filled with patriotic fervour, as the Tricolour fluttered high and Jana Gana Mana resonated in unison. The celebration saw the participation of more than 300 members of the vibrant Indian diaspora and friends of India in Chile, thereby reflecting the deep bonds of culture, heritage and shared values. Moreover, delicious Indian delicacies were being served for all, showcasing rich cuisine and flavours of India," the Indian Embassy said on Saturday (Indian time).

The event reaffirmed the collective commitment to India's growth story and the role of the diaspora in strengthening India-Chile ties.

In the US, the Indian Consulate General in New York specially curated a programme, themed 'Shakti -- Divine Energy', which brought together Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathakali, and contemporary performances by renowned artists from India and the US.

The Consulate General also partnered with the 44th Annual Battery Dance Festival, New York City's longest-running public dance festival to celebrate the occasion.

The celebration highlighted the enduring bonds of culture, creativity, and harmony that India shares with the world.

Additionally, in Houston, Indian Consul General D.C. Manjunath joined board members and representatives of elected officials at an event celebrating the occasion, which saw participation from a large number of the Indian-American community.

The programme was organised at India House, the longstanding diaspora partner organisation in Houston.

In Guyana, the Indian High Commission and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Georgetown celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm and festive fervour.

Members of the Indian community, diaspora, Indian students, and businesspersons participated in the celebration.

Furthermore, in Trinidad and Tobago, the High Commission of India in Port of Spain hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion.

The event held at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation (MGICC) in the capital, Port of Spain, was attended by members of the Indian diaspora, friends of India, and well-wishers.

The ceremony featured the hoisting of the national flag, the singing of the national anthem, and cultural performances showcasing India's rich heritage.