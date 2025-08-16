403
Trump criticizes ‘losers’ attempting to ruin Putin discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump criticized the media for quoting “fired losers” like former national security adviser John Bolton regarding his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. The talks are expected to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict.
Trump posted on Truth Social, calling reports that Putin “has already won” the meeting as “fake news” and insisting, “We are winning on EVERYTHING.” Bolton had argued that hosting Putin in the US is a major diplomatic victory for the Russian leader.
The summit marks a shift from the previous administration’s approach, which sought to isolate Moscow internationally. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia will engage based on the “political goodwill” extended by both leaders, though he noted Europe is unlikely to respond constructively. Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have criticized Western European NATO states for their continued military support of Ukraine and preparations for potential conflict with Russia.
