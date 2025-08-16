403
Syria Reports 500 Soldiers Hospitalized After Food Poisoning
(MENAFN) Around 500 members of the Syrian army's 64th Division, stationed in the rural areas of Aleppo, were hospitalized Thursday evening following a widespread food poisoning event, local sources confirmed on Friday.
According to a correspondent, troops based in Darat Izza reported a range of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.
The affected soldiers were immediately transported to Al-Kinana Hospital for medical care.
Sources within the Syrian Health Ministry stated that they are actively coordinating with Aleppo's health directorate to address the situation.
Health officials assured that all cases are currently under control, and no fatalities have been recorded. An investigation has been initiated to identify the cause of the poisoning.
