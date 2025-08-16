American Haute Couture Documentary Up For Accolades

Finalist

American haute couture documentary short finalist in two film festivals

LONG BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monica Lawrence's directoral debut and first offering from her production company Mouse millinery works entertainment llc , ' American haute couture' is now a finalist in two film festivals. East Village New York film fest and AIMAFF. This documentary short about the history of the ribbon skirt native American women make and is a love letter to sewers. It also takes a look at the lack of any national dress in the USA. It's an unwavering look at the prejudice that holds back native American kraftworks from receiving the respect other artists garner.It premiered at the Idaho panhandle film fest and is now up for accolades in two film festivals. This has warmed the heart of the director and Zuni tribal member Monica Lawrence. " I'm so grateful to those that have enjoyed my wee film. I hope it has an impact on those who watch it with an open heart and mind." Monica Lawrence is the president of her own production company, one of seven native American women owned production companies. She is also a Sagaftra member and has work in background for television and films.This film was made on a modest budget and with the help of her husband Christopher Lawrence camera man, who has since passed away. They bravely fought homelessness due to ageism together. She has kept the flame of this project alive for the both of them. This collaborative project was edited by a Scottish team. They also support her artistic endeavors.To date no native American women has ever won an Oscar for a short documentary. This could be the breakthrough film that ends this. "American haute couture" is exclusive to Film freeway. Monica Lawrence plans on posting this on social media after it is through the festivals.

