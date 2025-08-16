Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France Criticizes Israel’s Demolition of School

France Criticizes Israel’s Demolition of School


2025-08-16 03:11:14
(MENAFN) France on Friday strongly criticized Israel for destroying a school that was being built in the northern area of the occupied West Bank, urging that those responsible be held to account.

"France strongly condemns the destruction by Israeli authorities of a school under construction in the northern West Bank, funded by the French Development Agency in cooperation with the European Union. We are demanding accountability from the Israeli authorities for this demolition," the Foreign Ministry declared in a formal announcement.

According to the ministry, this marks the second instance of a structure financed by France being demolished in the West Bank, following the removal of the Al-Bustan center located in East Jerusalem.

"The continuation of the settlement policy constitutes a serious violation of international law and threatens the prospect of a two-state solution," the statement further emphasized.

MENAFN16082025000045017167ID1109935730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search