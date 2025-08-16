403
France Criticizes Israel’s Demolition of School
(MENAFN) France on Friday strongly criticized Israel for destroying a school that was being built in the northern area of the occupied West Bank, urging that those responsible be held to account.
"France strongly condemns the destruction by Israeli authorities of a school under construction in the northern West Bank, funded by the French Development Agency in cooperation with the European Union. We are demanding accountability from the Israeli authorities for this demolition," the Foreign Ministry declared in a formal announcement.
According to the ministry, this marks the second instance of a structure financed by France being demolished in the West Bank, following the removal of the Al-Bustan center located in East Jerusalem.
"The continuation of the settlement policy constitutes a serious violation of international law and threatens the prospect of a two-state solution," the statement further emphasized.
