Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four Reported Dead in Russia Factory Fire

Four Reported Dead in Russia Factory Fire


2025-08-16 03:04:10
(MENAFN) At least four people have been confirmed dead following a devastating fire that ignited at a factory in Russia's Ryazan Region on Friday, local authorities reported.

The blaze erupted around 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) in the production workshop of a manufacturing plant located in the Shilovsky District, the regional operational headquarters stated. The exact number of victims is still being verified, the authorities added, as emergency responders continue their efforts at the scene.

Earlier reports from media, citing sources from emergency services, indicated that the tragedy also involved a gunpowder explosion. At least three people were confirmed dead in the initial blast, with an additional 20 individuals suffering injuries from the explosion.

MENAFN16082025000045017169ID1109935724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search