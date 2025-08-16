403
Four Reported Dead in Russia Factory Fire
(MENAFN) At least four people have been confirmed dead following a devastating fire that ignited at a factory in Russia's Ryazan Region on Friday, local authorities reported.
The blaze erupted around 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) in the production workshop of a manufacturing plant located in the Shilovsky District, the regional operational headquarters stated. The exact number of victims is still being verified, the authorities added, as emergency responders continue their efforts at the scene.
Earlier reports from media, citing sources from emergency services, indicated that the tragedy also involved a gunpowder explosion. At least three people were confirmed dead in the initial blast, with an additional 20 individuals suffering injuries from the explosion.
