Putin, Trump ride together in presidential limo to Alaska summit venue
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a ride in Trump’s limousine to the Alaska summit venue at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday, following a handshake and red carpet greeting. Putin’s own vehicle was nearby, indicating the joint ride was unplanned. Footage showed the leaders talking and smiling without interpreters, an unusual sight for two superpower heads, especially considered adversaries.
The Alaska summit is set to cover the Ukraine conflict, bilateral US-Russia relations, and potential joint economic initiatives. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The US team comprises Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
This marks Putin’s eighth visit to the US and his first in a decade; he last visited in 2015 for the UN General Assembly and meetings with then-President Barack Obama.
