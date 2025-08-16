Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
California Governor Moves to Challenge Texas' Mid-Decade Redistricting

2025-08-16 03:02:53
(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will introduce a constitutional amendment in a special election on November 4, which could temporarily alter the state's U.S. House districts in response to Texas’ mid-decade redistricting.

Newsom revealed that the amendment would allow a one-time redrawing of district lines in 2026, 2028, and 2030, designed to counter the shifts in Texas. Redistricting refers to the process of redrawing electoral boundaries that influence elections for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Speaking at a news conference in Los Angeles, Newsom remarked, "I know they say 'Don't mess with Texas.' Well, don't mess with the great Golden State."

The push follows the Texas Senate's approval earlier this week of new Congressional boundaries, despite nine absent Democrats. The mid-decade redistricting move is seen as a strategy to help Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House after the 2026 elections.

California’s Governor’s Office has unveiled the Election Rigging Response Act, which would allow the state to update its Congressional districts through 2030 in the event that other states, like Texas, alter their maps midway through the decade.

Newsom confirmed that the new district maps for California would be released soon, with the legislation scheduled for filing on Monday. If approved, the constitutional amendment would be on the November 4 ballot. However, he emphasized that California would halt the plan if Texas and other states refrain from taking similar actions.

