Pakistan Monsoon Death Toll Rises To Over 320 In Past 48 Hours: Authorities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Peshawar, Pakistan: The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across northern pakistan has risen to at least 321 people in the last 48 hours, disaster agencies said Saturday.

The majority of deaths, 307, were reported in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while 21 others were injured.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for pakistan's northwest for the next few hours, urging people to take "precautionary measures".

People gather near a damaged vehicle and scattered debris following a flash flood in Mingora, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 16, 2025. (Photo by Mehboob Ul Haq / AFP)

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram disaster-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the provincial rescue agency told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances," Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Rescue agency told AFP.

"Due to road closures in most areas, rescue workers are traveling on foot to conduct operations in remote regions," he added.

"They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris."

