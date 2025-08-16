403
Putin, Trump Reach “Understanding” on Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday that “an understanding” had been achieved during his meeting with US President Donald Trump—an agreement he believes could advance efforts toward peace in Ukraine.
Putin characterized his dialogue with Trump as “constructive and useful,” highlighting that the issue of Ukraine was a primary topic of conversation.
"I would like to hope that the understanding that we've reached together will help us bring closer that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine," he stated during a press briefing after the discussions in Alaska.
The Russian president reaffirmed that his country has always viewed the Ukrainian population as “fraternal.”
"We have always considered the Ukrainian people, and I have said this repeatedly, to be fraternal, no matter how strange it may sound in today's conditions. We have the same roots, and everything that happens to us is a tragedy and a great pain," he remarked.
He again voiced apprehension about Ukraine's “turn to the West,” asserting that it presents serious risks to Russia’s own national interests.
Putin stressed that a stable and lasting resolution in Ukraine cannot be achieved without addressing underlying causes, insisting that Russia’s viewpoints must be acknowledged, and that a just security equilibrium across Europe and beyond should be reinstated.
"I agree with President Trump, who spoke about it today, that the security of Ukraine must undoubtedly be ensured. Of course, we are prepared to work on this," he added.
