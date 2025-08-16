Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Set to Unveil Firm Stance in Putin-Trump Meeting

2025-08-16 03:00:34
(MENAFN) Russia is set to clarify its stance during the upcoming summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by Russian media on Friday.

"We are not planning anything in advance. We know that we have arguments, a clear and understandable position," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated in an interview with media upon his arrival in Alaska for the summit. He emphasized that Russia would be clear in presenting its case.

Lavrov also pointed to productive discussions during the recent visit of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to Russia. "We hope to continue this very useful conversation tomorrow," he added.

The highly anticipated meeting will take place in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that the summit will start with a private one-on-one session between the two leaders and their interpreters. This will be followed by broader discussions that will include five delegates from each side.

Ushakov stated that the agenda will focus on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as well as addressing "broader tasks for ensuring peace and security, and current and most pressing international and regional issues."

