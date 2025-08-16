403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan's Economy Expands 0.3 Percent in Q2 as Exports Rebound
(MENAFN) Japan’s economy showed a modest recovery in the second quarter of 2024, expanding by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter, driven largely by a rebound in exports after a contraction in the prior three-month period.
This growth surpassed analysts' expectations, which had predicted a more modest 0.1% increase in the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to data released by Japan’s trade ministry on Friday. The ministry also revised the first quarter’s GDP growth upward, now reporting a 0.1% expansion.
Exports played a crucial role in this recovery, contributing 0.3 percentage points to the GDP growth in the April-June period. This marks a sharp contrast to the previous quarter’s 0.8% decline.
However, when viewed on an annual basis, Japan's economy grew by 1.2% in Q2, a deceleration from the 1.8% growth recorded in the first quarter.
This growth comes at a time when the Japanese economy faces challenges due to the tariffs imposed by the United States since April. Japan only reached a trade agreement with the US on July 23, easing some pressure. The deal, which saw the Trump administration reduce reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods to 15%, also includes a commitment from Japan to increase its investment in the US, amounting to $550 billion.
Meanwhile, Japanese automakers have faced significant setbacks due to the 25% tariff the US imposed on imported vehicles in April. In 2024, automotive exports to the US accounted for 28.3% of Japan's total exports, making the tariff’s impact especially felt.
In June, Japan’s exports to the US saw an 11.4% year-on-year decline, a deterioration from the 11% drop reported in May. Car exports to the US dropped even more sharply, plunging by 26.7% in June, compared to a 24.7% decline the month prior.
This growth surpassed analysts' expectations, which had predicted a more modest 0.1% increase in the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to data released by Japan’s trade ministry on Friday. The ministry also revised the first quarter’s GDP growth upward, now reporting a 0.1% expansion.
Exports played a crucial role in this recovery, contributing 0.3 percentage points to the GDP growth in the April-June period. This marks a sharp contrast to the previous quarter’s 0.8% decline.
However, when viewed on an annual basis, Japan's economy grew by 1.2% in Q2, a deceleration from the 1.8% growth recorded in the first quarter.
This growth comes at a time when the Japanese economy faces challenges due to the tariffs imposed by the United States since April. Japan only reached a trade agreement with the US on July 23, easing some pressure. The deal, which saw the Trump administration reduce reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods to 15%, also includes a commitment from Japan to increase its investment in the US, amounting to $550 billion.
Meanwhile, Japanese automakers have faced significant setbacks due to the 25% tariff the US imposed on imported vehicles in April. In 2024, automotive exports to the US accounted for 28.3% of Japan's total exports, making the tariff’s impact especially felt.
In June, Japan’s exports to the US saw an 11.4% year-on-year decline, a deterioration from the 11% drop reported in May. Car exports to the US dropped even more sharply, plunging by 26.7% in June, compared to a 24.7% decline the month prior.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment