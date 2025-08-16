403
Police Investigate Shooting Near Mosque in Sweden
(MENAFN) A 25-year-old male lost his life and another individual sustained injuries during a gunfire incident close to a mosque in the southern Swedish municipality of Örebro, law enforcement officials reported on Friday.
The incident took place shortly after Friday prayers at the Örebro Mosque, located in the Boglundsängen neighborhood.
According to reports, multiple gunshots were discharged as worshippers exited the premises.
Authorities stated they received a call regarding the situation around 1:45 p.m. local time (1145 GMT). Two individuals were wounded, and by 5:30 p.m., one of them—a man in his twenties—was declared deceased.
Officials have commenced an initial inquiry concerning homicide, attempted homicide, and serious firearms violations.
Police believe the act is associated with “the criminal network environment” and are currently treating it as a gang-related offense.
“The perpetrator is still at large. We are fully hunting the perpetrator right now,” said police representative Anders Dahlman during a briefing, noting that officers are carrying out comprehensive investigative procedures, such as questioning witnesses and collecting intelligence.
In a public announcement, the mosque clarified that it was not the intended target of the shooting and encouraged community members to stay indoors during the ongoing police activity.
Tahir Akan, head of the Swedish Islamic Federation, informed a news agency that the assault was not prompted by “racism” nor was it aimed at the mosque or its worshippers.
