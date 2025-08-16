Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Investigate Shooting Near Mosque in Sweden

Police Investigate Shooting Near Mosque in Sweden


2025-08-16 02:51:38
(MENAFN) A 25-year-old male lost his life and another individual sustained injuries during a gunfire incident close to a mosque in the southern Swedish municipality of Örebro, law enforcement officials reported on Friday.

The incident took place shortly after Friday prayers at the Örebro Mosque, located in the Boglundsängen neighborhood.

According to reports, multiple gunshots were discharged as worshippers exited the premises.

Authorities stated they received a call regarding the situation around 1:45 p.m. local time (1145 GMT). Two individuals were wounded, and by 5:30 p.m., one of them—a man in his twenties—was declared deceased.

Officials have commenced an initial inquiry concerning homicide, attempted homicide, and serious firearms violations.

Police believe the act is associated with “the criminal network environment” and are currently treating it as a gang-related offense.

“The perpetrator is still at large. We are fully hunting the perpetrator right now,” said police representative Anders Dahlman during a briefing, noting that officers are carrying out comprehensive investigative procedures, such as questioning witnesses and collecting intelligence.

In a public announcement, the mosque clarified that it was not the intended target of the shooting and encouraged community members to stay indoors during the ongoing police activity.

Tahir Akan, head of the Swedish Islamic Federation, informed a news agency that the assault was not prompted by “racism” nor was it aimed at the mosque or its worshippers.

MENAFN16082025000045017167ID1109935700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search