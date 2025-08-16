403
Shooting Near Mosque Leaves One Dead, Another Injured in Sweden
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting near a mosque in Orebro, Sweden, left one man dead and another injured on Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred shortly after Friday prayers at the Orebro Mosque, located in the Boglundsangen district, as worshippers were leaving the premises.
The shooting unfolded around 1:45 PM local time (1145 GMT), when multiple shots were reportedly fired. Two individuals were struck, and one—a man in his twenties—succumbed to his injuries by 5:30 PM.
Local police have initiated a preliminary investigation into murder, attempted murder, and aggravated weapons charges. Law enforcement officials believe the attack is linked to "the criminal network environment" and are treating it as a gang-related incident.
“The perpetrator is still at large. We are fully hunting the perpetrator right now,” said Anders Dahlman, a police spokesperson. He added that officers are carrying out extensive investigative efforts, including witness interviews and intelligence-gathering measures.
In a statement, the mosque clarified that it was not the intended target of the shooting. It urged its members to stay indoors while the police investigation continued.
Tahir Akan, president of the Swedish Islamic Federation, also told media that the shooting was not a racially motivated attack on the mosque or its congregation. According to Akan, the gunman had a "personal dispute" with the victims and targeted them as they left the mosque after prayers.
“As planned in advance, the attacker shot and injured the two people he had a dispute with. Since there was a doctor among the congregation, the first intervention was carried out on the spot. I was informed that one of the injured is in serious condition, while the other sustained minor injuries,” Akan said, prior to the police announcement confirming the fatality.
The area has been cordoned off, with multiple rescue teams, police units, and ambulances at the scene. Authorities are advising the public to avoid the area and follow roadblock instructions.
