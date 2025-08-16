Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finland Condemns Israel’s E1 Settlement Plan in West Bank

2025-08-16 02:48:46
(MENAFN) Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s intentions to advance the controversial E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning that the move would violate international law and jeopardize the creation of a viable Palestinian state.

"Deeply concerned by Israel’s plan to advance the E1 settlement plan in the West Bank," Valtonen expressed on the US-based social media platform X.

"The move undermines prospects for a viable Palestinian state and breaches international law. Israel should refrain from taking this decision forward," she added.

The warning follows reports from Israeli media on Thursday that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had approved the construction of 3,401 settler units in Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, as well as 3,515 additional units in surrounding areas. The E1 project is designed to divide the West Bank into two regions, severing the connection between its northern and southern cities and further isolating East Jerusalem.

In a significant legal development, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion in July 2024, declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and urging the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

