Trump hails ‘warm’ conference with Putin


2025-08-16 02:48:08
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump described his recent Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “warm meeting” and suggested that progress has been made toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.

In a Fox News interview, Trump praised the three-hour talks in Anchorage, highlighting that both sides are “pretty close to the end” of hostilities, though he noted that any peace deal would require Ukraine’s agreement. He refrained from giving specifics, saying only that “one or two pretty significant items” remain but appear achievable.

Trump also complimented Putin as a “strong guy” and reflected on their longstanding positive relationship, while praising Russia for its natural resources.

Putin characterized the discussions as “constructive” and “useful,” emphasizing Moscow’s sincere interest in ending the conflict. The Russian leader suggested a follow-up summit could take place in Moscow, with Trump indicating that such a meeting “could possibly happen.”

