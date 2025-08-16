Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Trump face-to-face discussions were necessary

(MENAFN) The Alaska meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump marks the start of a long diplomatic process rather than an immediate resolution to global tensions. While it will not settle the wider crises affecting the world, it carries significance for international politics.

High-level meetings between the leaders of major powers are rare because situations demanding their direct attention are uncommon. Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Washington has sought Russia’s “strategic defeat,” while Moscow has challenged the West’s dominance in global affairs.

Practically, top leaders focus only on issues that cannot be resolved by subordinates. Historical precedent shows that even when such meetings occur, they rarely alter the broader trajectory of international relations.

The Alaska summit has drawn comparisons to past encounters, including the 1807 meeting between Russian and French emperors on a raft in the Neman River, which did not prevent Napoleon’s later invasion of Russia. Similarly, at the 1815 Congress of Vienna, Tsar Alexander I personally represented Russia to present his vision for Europe, but it failed to sway other powers, who preferred negotiating practical interests over ideals.

