Vajpayee Upheld Highest Moral Values In Life, Says Himachal Guv
Remembering A.B. Vajpayee as a statesman, visionary leader, and a politician who upheld the highest moral values throughout his career, the Governor said,“Atal ji considered Himachal Pradesh his home and always maintained dignity in public life. He never resorted to corruption for the sake of power or to save his government. Today, the greatest tribute we can pay him is to follow the path of integrity and value-based politics that he showed us.”
The Governor said Vajpayee was a towering figure in Indian politics, admired across party lines, and loved by the entire nation for his simplicity, oratory skills, and statesmanship.
On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also offered floral tributes to the late leader. Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surinder Chauhan, former Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, councilors, officers of the district administration, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.
Patriotic songs and devotional hymns were presented to pay homage to the former Prime Minister.
Paying tributes to Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X:“Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India.”
A poet and statesman, Vajpayee was prime minister for over six years between 1998 and 2004 and is credited with pushing economic reforms that paved the way for a period of high growth.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. In his message, Singh recalled Vajpayee's lifelong efforts to build a strong and prosperous India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment