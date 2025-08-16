Putin suggests upcoming meeting in Moscow to Trump

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-16 02:43:48
(MENAFN) The Russia-US summit in Alaska concluded with talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, followed by a joint press conference.

The discussions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson centered on resolving the Ukraine conflict. While no formal agreement was reached, both leaders committed to continuing efforts to end hostilities. Putin emphasized that a lasting settlement requires addressing the conflict’s root causes and taking Russia’s legitimate concerns into account.

Trump described the meeting as a step toward peace and expressed interest in another summit, noting that Putin shares his goal of resolving the conflict.

The Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a key figure in the Ukraine negotiations.

The US team accompanying Trump featured Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

